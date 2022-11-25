Black Friday shopping: Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff shares safety tips

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you plan to head out for some Black Friday shopping, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office wants you to keep some safety tips in mind.

Things to remember:

Park in well-lit areas

Do not leave packages on the seat of your car

Be aware of your surroundings when getting in and out of your car

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash

Keep your purse or wallet in an inside pocket

Ask for help from an employee when loading large items into your car

Plan a meeting spot in case you get separated from the friends or family you're shopping with

Additionally, the Better Business Bureau launched its "Shop Safe Shop Smart" campaign ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The campaign focuses on safety tips to remember when shopping online, including using credit cards instead of debit cards, making sure you're buying from secure websites and not falling for something that seems "too good to be true."

