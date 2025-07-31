Bite-sized park in the works for Kalamazoo's Edison neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — FOX 17's Julie Dunmire took a trip to Kalamazoo's Edison Neighborhood recently to see the site of a proposed pocket park.

It's at the intersection of Portage and Lake, right in front of The Creamery. It's being known as the Washington Square Gateway Park.

The Edison Neighborhood Association is currently raising funds to make it a reality. So far, they've raised more than $8,000 of their $20,000 goal, according to their donations page found on their website.

“If we reach our goal by August 17, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation is going to match that $20,000, so we’ll have a total of $40,000 for the project,” Program Director for the Edison Neighborhood Association Emma Master said.

The project creates an essential third space, according to Emma Master, the program director for the Edison Neighborhood Association.

Master is excited that the project will feature artists ideally from the Edison neighborhood, with a sculpture, mural and other public art.

"For folks moving through the neighborhood to kind of have that, wow, I’m in Edison, look at all this color, look at this art. Where there’s a lot of that happening in this neighborhood already,” Master said.

