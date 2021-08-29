Bicyclist suffering serious injuries after being struck by a car in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One male bicyclist is dealing with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Kalamazoo.

City of Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) reports that officers responded to the intersection of W Kalamazoo Ace and N. Park St. in relation to a bicyclist being struck by a car.



Officers found a 28-year-old-male with serious injuries on the scene.

KDPS rendered aid until EMS arrived and transported the injured man to a nearby hospital.

Authorities report that the bicyclist was riding into the crosswalk of the intersection when he was struck by a driver.

West Kalamazoo Ave between Park St. and Cooley St. was shut down for approximately 1.5 hours while KDPS investigated. It is now open to normal traffic flow.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

Those with information regarding this incident are urged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

