Bicyclist killed in collision with Amtrak train in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man was killed Monday night when he was hit by an Amtrak train in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the railroad track crossing at Oliver Street near Stadium Drive at 9:31 p.m. on June 22. Officers found a bicyclist who tried to cross the tracks dead on the ground.

That man was hit by Amtrak train 354 which was headed from Chicago to Pontiac, according to an Amtrak spokesperson. The 264 passengers and crew on board were not hurt in the incident.

The train was stopped for an hour and 22 minutes before it continued on its route, per the company.

Railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of train-related deaths in the U.S., according to a report by the Federal Railroad Administration.

The deadly collision on Monday in Kalamazoo remains under investigation. Anyone with information about it is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8120. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

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