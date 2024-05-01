Bicyclist hit, killed in Kalamazoo over the weekend identified

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The bicyclist who was hit and killed in Kalamazoo over the weekend has been identified.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says 60-year-old Leroy Carl Lawson was found dead near Mills and Oneil streets on the night of Saturday, April 27.

Investigators believe Lawson’s death was the result of a hit-and-run.

KDPS requests assistance from anyone who might have been on Mills Street between Kings Highway and East Michigan Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday night to share witness statements if they have information that might help with the investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are urged to connect with detectives at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

