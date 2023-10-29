Battle Creek man shot to death in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating the Sunday morning shooting death of a Battle Creek resident.

At 2:07 a.m. Sunday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of shots fired in the 2200 block of Fulford Avenue. Just a few minutes later, a man arrived at a local hospital emergency room with several gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim was a 23-year-old man from Battle Creek. They are not releasing his identity at this time.

Police said there is no suspect information available.

Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety by calling (269) 337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

