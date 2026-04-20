BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — When Thornapple Lake in Barry County swelled toward Shari Shattuck's house— up to the second back step— she took action.

"I tied up a kayak to the stairs, and walked down the stairs, to the kayak, and paddled up the road to get to my car to get to town,” Shattuck said with a laugh.



Barry County neighbor uses kayak in flood conditions at home near Thornapple Lake:

Barry County neighbor uses kayak in flood conditions at home near Thornapple Lake

Shari says she knows her neighborhood is no stranger to flooding, but this is her first time experiencing it firsthand.

She's prepared with a fan for the garage and sandbags.

Shari says things in her neck of the woods have gotten significantly better in recent days.

"My house is high enough, it doesn’t flood the house...but it does get up to the foundation,” Shari said.

When I spoke to Barry County Emergency Management briefly Monday, they said conditions are improving in regards to flooding near the Thornapple River.

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