Barn Theatre's production of 'Clue' to open on Thursday

AUGUSTA, Mich. — The Barn Theatre has announced that its next production will be Clue. The play is scheduled to open on Thursday.

Clue will be performed September 7-10, as well as September 14-17. On Thursday and Friday, the play will be performed at 8 p.m. The performances on Saturday will be held at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. On Sunday, it will be performed at 5 p.m.

The Barn Theatre production of Clue will feature Lance Barber as Colonel Mustard. Barber is well-known for playing George Cooper Sr. in the CBS sitcom Young Sheldon. His other work includes playing Paulie G in HBO’s The Comeback and Bill Ponderosa in FXX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The production will also star Robert Newman as Wadsworth. Newman is well-known for playing Joshua Lewis in the CBS soap opera Guiding Light. His other work includes playing Prescott Harrell on ABC’s General Hospital and Kirk Cranston in NBC’s Santa Barbara.

The play also stars Penelope Alex as Mrs. White, Melissa Cotton Hunter as Miss Scarlet, Charlie King as Mr. Green, John Jay Espino as Professor Plum, Allena Evans as Mrs. Peacock, Gabrille Bieder as Yvette the maid, Elliott Austin Wirshba as the motorist, Will Davis-Kay as the cop, and Elizabeth Volpe as the cook.

In Clue, the cast of characters find themselves in an opulent mansion, where they must solve the mystery of who committed a murder.

The Barn Theatre’s production of Clue was directed by Eric Parker. The scenic designers of the production were Brendan Ragotzy and Brett Burradell. The costume designer was Nettie Fischer and the hair/wig designer was Garrylee McCormick. Steven Lee Burright designed the properties and Adam Guerriero designed the lights. The sound designer was Troy Benton. Brett Burradell was the technical director.

The play is based on the Clue board game that was designed by Anthony E. Pratt, and first released in 1949. It is also based on the 1985 film adaptation of the game. The film was written and directed by Jonathan Lynn, who worked on the story with John Landis. The movie version stars Eileen Brennan as Mrs. Peacock, Tim Curry as Wadsworth, and Martin Mull as Colonel Mustard.

The Barn Theatre’s production of Clue will open on Thursday. Tickets can be purchased on the theatre’s website.

