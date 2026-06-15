KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo says the property owner of 2839 Full Circle Drive, which currently houses the marijuana grow facility Harbor Farmz, inquired in March about a potential change in use for their property.

The question was if the property's use could be changed from marijuana growth, to a small-scale data center.

The City tells FOX 17 the property does not require a rezone to make the switch.

City leadership explained the reasoning behind that in this statement:

"The Zoning Ordinance was interpreted to allow a data center under the land use category of “Industrial, Intensive” given that the property is in the Manufacturing- General Zone District (M-2), which is the most intensive zone district within the City of Kalamazoo Zoning Ordinance. Further, the current grow facility has established infrastructure for high electrical/water usage and is surrounding by other industrial uses."

Two concerned neighbors spoke with Julie Dunmire regarding their intention to speak at the City Commission meeting Monday night. The potential for a data center is not on the agenda. Neighbors say it's important to them that they use their voice to speak up regardless.

"I really have concerns about data centers," Kalamazoo neighbor Amanda Perkins said.

“I think most residents kind of coalesce around three areas that they’re concerned about. Those being resource usage, quality of life, and financial impact,” Kalamazoo neighbor Daniel Proczko said.

Neighbor Amanda Perkins pointed out that a middle school is around a mile away. Neighbor Daniel Proczko says he has quality of life concerns if a data center was to be put in that space.

Watch: 'Bait and switch': Potential for Kalamazoo data center draws neighbors to speak at city meeting

'Bait and switch': Potential for Kalamazoo data center draws neighbors to speak at city meeting

“The quality of life discussions and conversations I’ve had revolve around noise pollution the most,” Proczko said.

“It feels like a bait and switch," Perkins said.

FOX 17 was given a press release regarding the potential change in use of the property, from a public relations firm. It reads, in part:

Harbor Farmz representatives said the property’s combination of existing power infrastructure, phased expansion potential, completed zoning alignment, transportation access, and modern industrial systems positions it competitively within the growing market for adaptive reuse and digital infrastructure redevelopment.

The company is currently engaging with interested developers, infrastructure investors, commercial real estate professionals, site selectors, and technology-sector stakeholders exploring expansion opportunities in emerging Midwestern markets.

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