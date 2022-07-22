KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Family Health Center has announced that the Back to School Bash will be returning for 2022. The event will be held on Thursday, August 11 from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. at Family Health Center’s Paterson campus.

The event will feature games, attractions, refreshments, free backpacks with school supplies, and self-care kits. There will also be information booths on health awareness and community support services.

Rick Chambers & Associates Back to School Bash

Children between the ages of 3-12 will be required to complete well-child checks and up-to-date immunizations before they can participate in the Back to School Bash. Well-child checks can be done ahead of time or on the day of the event. “A student who doesn’t have all their immunizations may be kept out of school, which often puts them further behind academically,” said Family Health Center President and CEO Denis Crawford. “That’s why we’re helping families make sure their children are immunized.” There will also be a COVID-19 vaccine clinic available to all eligible guests.

Rick Chambers & Associates Kids with Daniel Tiger from PBS Kids' Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood at Back to School Bash 2019.

“Families want to ensure their children are healthy and able to return to school in person and on time,” said Crawford. “FHC is committed to giving families that assurance while offering a fun way to wrap up the summer break.”

The Back to School Bash will be held on Thursday, August 11 from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. More information on the event can be found on the Family Health Center website.

