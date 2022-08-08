Back to School Bash focuses on children's health

Family Health Center's annual Back to School Bash promises to be bigger— and healthier— than ever!

Thursday, August 11th, from noon to 6 p.m., kids can enjoy games, attractions, and food while grabbing a free back pack full of school supplies and self-care kits.

The event is free— but you have to register to get in and all kids must be up-to-date on their well-child visits beforehand.

The Bash also promises educational booths, helping kids understand just how they can take control of their health and what resources are available in their community.

They're expecting up to 1,500 kids this year, and while not required for school, FHC is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at the Bash for anyone interested and eligible.

You can find out more about FHC's Back to School Bash and the services they offer year-round here.