Babysitter charged in 2025 death of 3-month-old Kalamazoo baby

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than seven months after a baby died under suspicious circumstances, the little boy's babysitter has been charged.

Tonette Sigsbee was arraigned on Monday on counts of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. The 33-year-old was taking care of 3-month-old Brooklyn Jackson at a home on Heatherdowns Lane on November 5, 2025 when the baby stopped breathing.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the home that day, providing emergency care. However, little Brooklyn did not survive.

The department's criminal investigation division along with the Kalamazoo Forensic Crime Lab conducted a months-long investigation into the death, which the medical examiner ruled a homicide on March 24, 2026.

Charges against Sigsbee were filed on June 18, 2026.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube