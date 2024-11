KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person has died after a train hit a pedestrian in Kalamazoo Saturday.

The incident happened before 12:50 p.m. near the crossover at West Main and Elm streets, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told West Main Street inbound is closed to traffic and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Motorists are instructed to travel along a different route.

