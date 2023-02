KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are on the scene of a structure fire in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out at a home near Westnedge Avenue and Pioneer Street.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

KDPS crews are responding to a house fire in the 1500 Block of N. Westnedge. Avoid the area if possible. Westnedge is closed north of Paterson. pic.twitter.com/ucSjgyuYxx — KDPS (@KalPublicSafety) February 3, 2023

