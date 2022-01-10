Authorities investigating after several cars stolen in Oshtemo

OSHTEMO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for several stolen vehicles last seen in Oshtemo Township.

Authorities responded to a breaking and entering report in the 5000 Blk of W. Michigan Ave. on Jan. 1, 2022.

During an investigation of the incident, it was discovered that several company cars had been stolen with one being found near the scene and another Kalamazoo.

One person has been identified as the suspect in this case and once completed it will be forwarded to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office.