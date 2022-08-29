Author and musician John Darnielle visiting Kalamazoo Public Library to discuss new book

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Author and musician John Darnielle will visit a Kalamazoo Public Library to talk about his new book. The event will be held on Tuesday, September 6 at 6 p.m. at Central Library (315 South Rose Street).

Darnielle’s newest book is Devil House. It follows true crime writer Gage Chandler, who has had only one success in his career. To help his career, he decides to move into a house where a pair of murders occurred in the 1980s. The murders were apparently committed by teenagers during the Satanic Panic of the decade.

Devil House is Darnielle’s third novel, and was published in January. He previously wrote 2014’s Wolf in White Van and 2017’s Universal Harvester.

Darnielle is also a musician, and a member of The Mountain Goats. The group’s other current members include Peter Hughes, Jon Wurster, and Matt Douglas. The band’s first studio album Zopilote Machine was released in 1994. Their other albums include 1995’s Sweden, 2000’s The Coroner’s Gambit, 2011’s All Eternals Deck, and 2020’s Songs for Pierre Chuvin. Their latest album Bleed Out was released on August 19.

John Darnielle will be at Central Library on Tuesday, September 6 at 6 p.m. The event will also have books available to purchase and have signed.

