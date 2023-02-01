Ascension Borgess recognized as 'Baby-Friendly' hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ascension Borgess has been officially recognized as a “baby-friendly” hospital!

Baby-Friendly USA bestowed the designation to the Kalamazoo hospital following a meticulous review, according to Ascension Borgess.

We’re told the newly acquired certification demonstrates the hospital follows high standards for infant care – and care for the mother – as recommended by the United Nations Children’s fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

“We are extremely proud to be recognized for the hard work of our team members throughout the Baby-Friendly process,” says Medical Director of Women’s Health Jennifer Frink, DO, FACOOG. “Ascension Borgess Hospital is committed to providing the support, education and resources moms need to successfully initiate breastfeeding and continue breastfeeding when they leave our care.”

The Kalamazoo hospital says it is now one of 602 U.S. hospitals awarded the “Baby-Friendly” designation. There are more than 20,000 Baby-Friendly healthcare centers in the world.

