Art Hop to be held in person in downtown Kalamazoo this April

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo has announced that Art Hop will be held in person in downtown Kalamazoo this April.

We’re told the event is free and will showcase downtown businesses and local artists along Bates Alley and the South Kalamazoo Mall between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, April 2.

The ACGK says the event will be outdoors in a socially distant setting in accordance with state COVID-19 guidelines, adding that guests may receive drinks in the Downtown Social District.

“I am so excited to safely return to an in-person Art Hop,” says Director Bianca Washington-Ciungan. “I am grateful that we have been able to present a virtual option successfully, but there’s nothing like being able to support our artists and businesses in a face-to-face fashion.”

We’re told a virtual gallery will be available on the arts council’s website for those unable to attend the event in person.

Businesses and artists wishing to participate in future events are asked to complete this application before April 5.

