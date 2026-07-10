Armed teen arrested after stolen vehicle flagged by license plate camera in Kalamazoo County apartment complex

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen carrying a stolen gun was arrested early Thursday morning after multiple police agencies across Kalamazoo County tried to pull over a stolen vehicle the teen was driving, said investigators.

The situation started on Wednesday, July 8, with multiple vehicles being stolen in Oshtemo and Comstock townships. Neighbors also reported at least another dozen vehicles were opened, with personal property, including guns, taken, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.

The stolen vehicle driven by the teen suspect was spotted twice by the sheriff's office and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, but was able to evade officers by driving recklessly, according to the Kalamazoo County Undersheriff. Both times the teen's driving put other people at risk.

Around 1 a.m. on July 9, deputies were flagged by the sheriff's office Flock Safety camera network that the stolen vehicle entered the Coopers Landing apartment complex off of 24th Street in Cooper Township.

A team of deputies set up around the apartments and deployed spike strips to flatten the vehicle's tires as it left. Despite the damage, the teen led the sheriff's office on a short chase, said investigators.

The teen and two passengers ditched the vehicle and ran. One deputy tracked the driver down and arrested the teen. In the teen's pockets was a handgun, which was reported stolen, per the sheriff's office.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office A stolen handgun recovered from the pant pockets of a teen accused of driving a stolen vehicle in Kalamazoo County on July 9, 2026.

Deputies searched for the other people who ran from the vehicle, but did not find them. During the search, deputies did find another gun and some cash in the woods. That second gun was not reported stolen and investigators are working to track down who owned it.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office announced it will enhance patrol efforts in the areas where vehicles have been targeted. Deputies will use Flock camera, drones, and teamwork with nearby law enforcement agencies to protect neighbors and their property, according to the sheriff's office.

That increased focus should last through the summer, the undersheriff said.

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