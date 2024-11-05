Armed suspect barricaded in home on Kalamazoo's Rose Street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect believed to be armed has locked themselves in a home in Kalamazoo, prompting the area SWAT team to respond.

The house is on North Rose Street near Farrel Park. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is asking people to avoid the area while they try to resolve the situation.

As of 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, there were no injuries.

The Kalamazoo Metro SWAT team, along with many Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers are on scene.

