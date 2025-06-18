Anonymous donor gives Kalamazoo College $30 million, being used for new dorms

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — New residence halls are coming to the campus of Kalamazoo College in the fall of 2027, and construction is already underway.

Kalamazoo College

The dorms will increase capacity of student housing by about 25%, and were made possible in part by a $30 million gift from an anonymous donor.

The project in total will cost $55 million.

The halls will house mostly upper classmen, with primarily single occupancy rooms featured.

“Students who live on campus retain at higher rates, they graduate at higher rates, they achieve higher levels of critical thinking, higher levels of educational achievement. And most important in my opinion, higher levels of belongingness,” Vice President for Student Development J. Malcom Smith said.

