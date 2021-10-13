Annual 'Skeletour' displays over 60 skeletons throughout downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo has brought back their annual 'Skeletour' where local business-themed skeletons line the downtown area.

There are 65 total skeletons throughout downtown Kalamazoo during the month of October.

It's all part of a larger goal to get people to shop local, and this year there are 14 new ones and an additional 12-foot skeleton.

It is the city of Kalamazoo's third annual Metro Toyota Skeletour spanning along Michigan Avenue, the Kalamazoo Mall, Rose Street and Portage Street.

RT @LaurenKummerTV: Good morning from me & my pal Lucinda H. Bone 🦴 She is one of the over 60 skeletons throughout the #DowntownKalamazoo area during the month of October. It’s all a part of the fall ‘Skeletour’ display hosted by @DwntwnKalamazoo 🎃 pic.twitter.com/PVu5syo3n0 — FOX 17 (@FOX17) October 13, 2021

The event features over 60 one-of-a-kind, life-sized skeletons that reflect local businesses and organizations in Kalamazoo.

This year, the Kalamazoo Downtown Partnerhsip said showing your support means more than you realize.

"The importance of bringing downtown events is to bring, you know, exposure to our businesses, and so one of the fun things that the community can do is they can come out and they can take what we call a ‘skelfie’, so snap a photo and tag downtown Kalamazoo on Instagram. We do a weekly chance to win $50 in downtown dollars," said Kalamazoo Downtown Partnership Communications and Marketing Manager Meghan Behymer.

The downtown dollars can be used at over 50 businesses in the Kalamazoo area.

The display will be up until the end of October.