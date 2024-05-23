'An epidemic': Law enforcement partners announce Safe Summer Program to curb gun violence

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Local and governmental officials announced the Safe Summer 2024 program in Kalamazoo to curb gun violence. The overarching message was accountability.

"There can be no question that the problem of gun violence across the United States is an epidemic," said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten.

Under the program, Totten says they are committing to federally prosecute all federal firearms offenses that involve a "crime gun."

From Memorial Day to Labor Day, the program is one way officials will address the increase in gun violence seen during the summer.

The program will prosecute all cases that fall under two criteria: those that involve a federal firearm offense and cases that involve crime guns. Totten says those are guns that have previously been fired in the commission of a crime.

"People who illegally carry crime guns are most often the people who are driving gun violence in our community," he said.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief David Boysen, they have seen progress in efforts to curb gun violence.

"We've seen significant reductions in shooting incidents and shots fired and victims over this time last year," he said. For those looking to cause problems this summer, "we're telling you upfront that we're going to work closely with our federal partners and make sure that you will face increased risk of federal prosecution unless you put the guns down."

Gun violence prevention doesn't stop with the program. Boysen said they will continue to increase patrol and work with schools and local groups to keep shootings down.

