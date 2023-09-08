Amazon driver saves Portage man from kitchen fire

PORTAGE, Mich. — A delivery driver for Amazon is credited for saving a Portage man’s life during a fire last month.

The Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) took to social media Friday commending the driver’s heroic actions.

They say the fire broke out inside a kitchen on Currier Drive Aug. 18.

We’re told an older man was trapped inside the home, yelling for help.

Public safety officials say Cedric Figures happened to be making a delivery in the area when he heard the man’s plea, at which he picked up a fire extinguisher he found outside and ran in the building.

Figures extinguished the fire and helped the man exit the home, according to PDPS. Fire crews arrived as they left the building.

"Put good energy out and you'll receive the same – but don't do it for something in return,” Figures said in a statement. “Just do it because you know it's right and good will come back to you."

