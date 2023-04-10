Affidavit document describes arrest of St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — FOX 17 has obtained the affidavit of probable cause of the arrest of St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite. Lillywhite was arrested on February 26 for operating while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence of alcohol.

According to the affidavit, two Michigan State Police troopers were requested to respond to a possible OWI traffic crash due to a conflict of interest. A full investigation showed that Lillywhite had rear ended the vehicle in front of him, which caused it to run off the roadway to the left and roll several times. Lillywhite’s vehicle ran off the roadway to the right, and came to a rest in a ditch.

At the scene, Lillywhite was found to be extremely intoxicated. The signs of intoxication included bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, repeatedly asking the same questions, staggering while walking, and defecating and urinating in his pants. One of the troopers could also smell the odor of intoxicants coming from Lillywhite.

Lillywhite denied being the driver of his vehicle. He also refused to name anyone else who may have been in his vehicle, as well as SFST’s and PBT. Three witnesses identified Lillywhite as the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Lillywhite was then arrested for OWI, possession of a firearm under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving. He was lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail without further incident.

A consent blood draw was completed at Bronson Methodist Hospital. The lab results for Lillywhite’s blood showed a BAC of .252.

