KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Food, music, beer, wine, and fun!

That's what's promised at the Kalamazoo Italian Festival September 16th and 17th.

Join the Kalamazoo Italian American Club on the football field at Mayors Riverfront Park and enjoy all things Italian— including a Bocce tournament and activities for the kids.

Tickets are $10 for both days — Bocce teams can register for $50. The games begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.