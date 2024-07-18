A ROCKY ROAD: Construction taking toll on Schultz's Treat Street, community steps up

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's been a rocky road for one Kalamazoo business this month, but through the power of social media, the community has been sprinkling them with love.

Since taking over Treat Street and renaming it Schultz's Treat Street four years ago, this is the slowest it's been in a while.

"So we had experienced a significant decrease in our sales during our first month and a half of summertime hours," said Erin Schultz, the owner.

The shop is a staple in the community and has been for 35 years, but lately it seems like the business has been given the cold shoulder.

"June, we ended up at 20%, lower than what we did last June." She added that almost at the halfway mark for July, they saw a 30% dip in sales.

"We only have three months' worth of really strong numbers. That needs to be what keeps us going through the off season," she explained.

Schultz believes the ongoing construction has a lot to do with why business is slow in the area. "It's very difficult to access this part of Kalamazoo from the north or the east because of the detours on top of detours."

On Monday, she made apost on Facebook, calling for the community to help. The post has reached more than 60,000 people.

When FOX 17 stopped in on Thursday, it seemed as though the post was paying off.

"Generally, when I'm in the neighborhood, and it's lunchtime, I like to come over here," said Ben DeYoung, a longtime customer.

When he heard the news, he had to pay a visit. "I actually have a project that's kind of in the other direction, but I remembered that and it's lunchtime. So I decided to come in." He said his favorite thing about Schultz's Treat Street is the customer service.

Others saw the post and made it a group outing with coworkers. "We try and do Thursday fun lunches and we try and choose a new restaurant each week to go try." Ben Cohen told FOX 17 that they wanted to show support. "I love hot dogs and the buns. The way they do the buns is so unique."

It will take some time before Schultz's Treat Street is back on track, but with the community's support, they're moving in the right direction.

"It definitely feels good to know that this is a place that Kalamazoo residents truly love. And I'm so glad that our family is able to continue that legacy here in town," Schultz told FOX 17.

The business is open every day, so if you're in the area, stop by for a scoop or two.

