'A rarity': Triplet bald eagles make Kalamazoo Nature Center home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Nature Center is home to many wildlife and now there's a trio of new kids on the block. Recently, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service banded triplet bald eagles.

"Eagles prefer areas that are a little remote, or usually close to a large body of water, river or a lake," Senior Avian Biologist John Brenneman explained.

According to Brenneman, the Fish and Wildlife Service monitors nests around Michigan. At the nature center, almost a hundred feet in the air, they found a rare kind of nest.

Kalamazoo Nature Center Three baby Bald Eagles a seen in their nest at the Kalamazoo Nature Center.

"When they climbed up into the tree, they realized instead of two young, which is what they thought there were, there were actually three," he said. "The three young might not always make it all the way to adulthood, because there's a lot of food that needs to be fed to all three of them."

When there are triplets, Brenneman says they fight for food and if there is a "runt" in the group, it won't always receive the same amount.

Kalamazoo Nature Center A baby Bald Eagle is held by a researcher as the team works to band the bird and its two siblings.

According to Great Lakes Now, there are more than 900 breeding pairs in Michigan, a rebound since the '70s. So far, Brenneman says three nests have been found in Kalamazoo County.

"Having these large tracts of land where the animals can use it and be protected is definitely important," he added.

To scope out the eagles in person, the Kalamazoo Nature Center is open year-round. Visitors could see the parents flying by or hiding out in trees.

