"A day on, not a day off": Kalamazoo honors MLK with community-wide day of service

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo commemorated MLK Day with a community-wide day of service.

Mayor David Anderson says about 130 people volunteered on Monday, lending a hand at various organizations in Kalamazoo.

“The focus for the city of Kalamazoo is that it's a day on, not a day off. So we're encouraging people to get out, participate in the community in a way that they wouldn't otherwise,” said Mayor David Anderson.

He said it's important for the city to put the teaching and philosophy of Martin Luther King Jr. into action.

"We need to intentionally engage with people that might normally otherwise engage with," Anderson said. "This is the time for us to get together and recognize our shared values."

The city partnered with Gryphon Place to encourage people to volunteer at different organizations around the city.

Kalamazoo also honored MLK with a wreath laying ceremony at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

However, Mayor Anderson says community service doesn't have to be solely on the holiday. It's something that can be done all year long.

If you missed the opportunity to volunteer or attend the ceremony, there will be an event centered around the National Day of Racial Healing on Jan. 17 at the Kalamazoo State Theatre.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

