92-year-old man found dead after Portage fire

PORTAGE, Mich. — A 92-year-old man has died after a fire in Portage Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the 9200 block of Long Lake Drive before 3:35 p.m., according to the Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS).

We’re told firefighters spotted flames stemming from the windows and front door of a residence.

PDPS says the fire was put out quickly but the victim was found dead inside the home.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the fire are encouraged to connect with PDPS by calling 269-329-4567. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

