911 outage in Kalamazoo County, dispatch advises other contacts

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A service outage may be affecting people's ability to call 911, says the Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch.

KCCDA is saying that Charter Communications notified them around 6:00 pm about a service interruption, which could possibly keep people from calling 911.

For now, KCCDA urges people to call the non emergency number at 269-488-8911 and press 1 for Dispatch.

Also, people can text 911 to try to reach the dispatch.

Currently there is no estimated time of repair for the line.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.

