9,000 surveys seek information to help aging adults in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In Kalamazoo County, 9,000 surveys are going out to older adults in the community, to identify where needs are going unmet.

Its organizers say it's all in the name of caring about community.

At Ecumenical Senior Center, FOX 17 spoke with older adults about the benefits they receive and additional ones they say would be helpful.

“I’m the head of five generations,” Barbara White said.

White says the key to aging is connection. She's found that at the center.

“Transportation to the doctor, to the grocery store and then we go on trips. A lot of times seniors are stuck in their homes and don’t go anywhere. We go to the casino. We went to Detroit to Motown and we went to the Underground Railroad,” White said.

But Kalamazoo County wants to know what else older adults might need and how they can address concerns.

“It’ll help us match up services and support to make sure that those needs are being met,” Don Saldia, Division Manager for the Kalamazoo County Area Agency on Aging said.

In the past, they've learned some things. The last time the survey was conducted was 2023.

“Dental services was a big one. Hearing aides was another. And even prescription medication assistance,” Saldia said.

Those needs, once identified, are often met, according to the county.

“We just want to make sure that you are able to age independently and comfortably here in Kalamazoo County,” Saldia said.

At Ecumenical Senior Center, those needs are met.

“We get a lot of help down here,” Laticia Belue said.

Those who attend encourage others to reach out. 102-year-old Emma Powell offered some words of wisdom.

“I would tell them to find a place where seniors come and interact with each other. Don’t just stay at home and be there alone. Get out, get out. And do something! I do. I take walks every day,” Powell said.

The survey will be hitting mailboxes in the next few weeks.

If someone doesn't receive the survey, but wants to take part, older adults can choose to fill it out here starting later this month.

