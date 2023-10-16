81-year-old Kalamazoo man arrested for child pornography

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has been arrested after detectives found a large quantity of child pornography. He is 81-year-old Michael Milton Sobel.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, detectives conducted a search warrant on Friday in the 1900 block of S Westnedge Avenue. Sobel was then arrested on a variety of charges related to the warrant.

On Monday, Sobel was arraigned in district court. His bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the KDPS Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139. Information can also be provided anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, the “P3Tips” app, or online.

