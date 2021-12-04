8 arrested in Kalamazoo, drugs and firearms seized

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A multitude of arrests were made and several firearms were seized following an investigation in Kalamazoo on Wednesday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says investigators operated in the area of Rose Street and Whitcomb Street where they made contact with a pair of vehicles connected with the area, recovering illegal narcotics and four loaded sidearms. Two of the confiscated weapons were reportedly stolen.

We’re told eight Kalamazoo residents between the ages of 15 and 33 were arrested for drug offenses/warrants and weapons violations. KDPS says they were all brought into custody at the Kalamazoo County Jail or Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home.

Authorities say investigations will continue and may lead to more charges at a later date.

An AR-style rifle, a semiautomatic handgun, magazines, illegal drugs and evidence of illegal drug manufacturing were taken from a home in the area, according to KDPS.

