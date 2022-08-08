77-year-old Portage man missing, possibly endangered

PORTAGE, Mich. — Authorities request the public’s help in locating a missing man out of Portage.

The Portage Department of Public Safety says 77-year-old Billy Brown has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

We’re told Brown is starting to lose his memory and may be endangered as he requires oxygen.

Authorities say Brown is unable to speak and uses pen and paper to communicate.

Brown was last seen leaving home in a gray 2003 Dodge Dakota bearing the license plate “DYY 2931,” Portage officials explain.

Those with knowledge regarding Brown’s location are urged to connected with public safety officials at 269-329-4567 or dispatchers at 269-488-8911.

