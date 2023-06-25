59-year-old man found dead in McDonald's parking lot in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — A 59-year-old man was found dead in a McDonald’s parking lot in Portage on Sunday.

According to the Portage Department of Public Safety, police and fire personnel were sent to the McDonald’s restaurant, located at 8050 Portage Road, shortly before 12:30 p.m.

The report came after the man had been found unresponsive in a parked vehicle. Rescue personnel found the man, who was deceased.

At this time, nothing appears to be suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage Public Safety at 329-4567. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer online or by calling 343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube