5-year-old critical & 3 others hurt when car runs red light near Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at an intersection Saturday afternoon.

At 2:06 p.m. Saturday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an accident with injuries at the intersection of South Sprinkle Road and Comstock Avenue/Lake Street in Comstock Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies determined that a vehicle eastbound on Lake Street disregarded the red light at South Sprinkle, continued through the intersection and was struck by a vehicle that was northbound and had the right of way on South Sprinkle.

The driver and lone occupant of the northbound vehicle received minor injuries. The eastbound vehicle was occupied by three people. The driver and an adult passenger were treated for minor injuries, but a 5-year-old child was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Deputies said speed appeared to be a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Anybody with any information or who may have witnessed the crash is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Comstock Township Fire Department and Life EMS ambulance.

