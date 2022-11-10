5 local veterans laid to rest at Fort Custer Nat'l Cemetery

AUGUSTA, Mich. — Five local veterans were laid to rest in Augusta Thursday with full military honors.

The Sparrow Health System tells FOX 17 their personnel conducted research on deceased veterans who had no familial connection or had families who were unable to afford burial services for their loved ones.

The service was held at Fort Custer National Cemetery, located just outside Battle Creek.

“We make arrangements with the counties to provide a direct cremation and then the remains come back to the medical examiner’s office and we’re considered to be their sort of next of kin,” says Sparrow Forensic Pathology and Chief Investigator of the Office of Medical Examiner Michelle Fox. “We identify those that are veterans and meet veteran criteria and we provide the service that we did today.”

We’re told the health system spent months requesting permission from the federal government to allow the burials to take place at Fort Custer.

Sparrow says burials were held for the following veterans:

Walter Lee Warden (65) of Ingham County

Navy, Quartermaster Seaman Apprentice

Michael Arthur Thomas (72)

Navy, Electrician’s Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class

Mark Alan Hurst (61) of Ingham County

Navy, Data Systems Technician Petty Officer 2nd Class

Larry Duane Heins (74) of Lansing

Army, Specialist 5

Mervin William Timon (84) of Isabella County

Navy, Seaman

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube