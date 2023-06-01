Watch Now
5 hospitalized, building hit in early morning crash

FOX 17
Posted at 6:00 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 06:09:19-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is in serious condition after a crash sent 5 people to the hospital.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers tell us they were called to the scene around 2 a.m. Thursday— two vehicles collided at Park St and Michigan Ave, hitting a building during the crash.

Another person was trapped in one of the vehicles until rescue crews could get them out using hydraulic tools.

FOX 17 is working to find out how the other 4 people are doing and the extent of the damage to the building.

The investigation is still ongoing, but KDPS doesn't suspect alcohol to be a factor at this time.

