4-vehicle crash causes significant injuries, closes Kalamazoo road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash involving four vehicles shut down a Kalamazoo road Saturday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tells us the crash took place on Drake Road near W KL Avenue.

We’re told the southbound lane was shut down at 10:45 p.m. and will likely remain closed for an additional hour.

Motorists are advised to take an alternate route. KDPS assures morning commute will not be affected.

Authorities say “significant, non-life-threatening injuries” were reported and are being treated at nearby hospitals.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Those with information in connection to the crash are asked to call KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

