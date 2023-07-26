4 shot, 2 critically hurt in separate Kalamazoo shootings

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four people were shot across two unrelated shootings in Kalamazoo on Sunday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the first shooting happened before 5:30 a.m. near Park and Water streets.

We’re told numerous shell casings were found when officers arrived.

KDPS says two juveniles, aged 14 and 17, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened before 4 p.m. in an unspecified location, according to public safety officials. They say a fight was reported but officers did not uncover any problems after interviewing several people.

The department says reports were filed of shots fired moments after. Two men, aged 21 and 31, were located with gunshot wounds.

KDPS says both men are in critical condition.

No arrests were made in either case.

Those with knowledge related to either shooting are urged to connect with investigators at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

