4 officers injured as KDPS finishes clearing out Ampersee homeless encampment

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were injured while clearing out a homeless encampment on Friday.

A city spokesperson tells FOX 17 it happened as KDPS officers finished clearing out the Ampersee encampment in the afternoon.

We're told four officers sustained minor injuries in the incident. They were all treated and have since returned to work, the city tells us.

Around 50 people were living at the encampment when they were advised to leave Wednesday.

