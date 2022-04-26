Watch
4 juveniles arrested in Kalamazoo after firearms and stolen vehicles located

Kalamazoo Shooting 05032020
file photo
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating Sunday&#39;s shooting.
Posted at 5:53 AM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 05:53:13-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers located a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Howard St and W Michigan Ave just before midnight on April 25.

After a short pursuit, 4 juvenile occupants fled from the vehicle on foot. Officers used a police K9 and all 4 occupants were located and arrested. After a continued investigation, a second stolen vehicle was recovered along with three firearms affiliated with the arrested subjects.

The four juvenile suspects were arrested and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Detention Facility on various felony charges.

