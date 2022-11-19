4 in custody for burglarizing Kalamazoo business

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety announced Saturday morning that it took four people into custody for burglarizing a business followed by an extended stand-off earlier in the morning.

At 2 a.m. Saturday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a breaking and entering at a business in the 2100 block of South Burdick Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers conducted a canine track that led to a nearby residence. Officers converged on the home and attempted to contact people inside, who could be seen attempting to hide and turn off lights.

Officers secured the home and applied for a search warrant. They then gave approximately three hours of loudspeaker announcements to the occupants, who ignored them. Officers then made entry into the home with the warrant.

Once inside, four suspects were either apprehended or arrested. One was found hiding in the attic.

Evidence from the burglary was also recovered, which included clothing worn by the suspects, tools used to force entry to the business and property that had been stolen.

Two suspects were arrested and are being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail where they await arraignment on charges of breaking and entering. Two juvenile suspects were apprehended and turned over to their guardians.

Charges will be submitted to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Anyone with any information about this incident is being asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety by calling (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or at kalamazoosilentobserver.com on the Web.

