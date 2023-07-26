4 in custody following shooting, pursuit in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four people were detained following reports of shots fired in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the shooting happened near the intersection at Westnedge Avenue and Vine Street.

It is not clear when the shooting occurred.

We’re told the suspects took off in a vehicle and led authorities on a brief pursuit.

KDPS says a home and vehicle were damaged in the chase.

The suspects then exited the vehicle and took off on foot before they were apprehended, public safety officials say.

