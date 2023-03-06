4 adults, 2 children displaced after multi-family house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A multi-family home is destroyed following an early morning fire in Kalamazoo. A caved in roof, broken windows, and damaged panels are all that is left of the home near Portage Street and Bryant Street.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, four adults and two children have been displaced.

Around 7:45 a.m., Fire Marshall Scott Brooks said they got a call about heavy smoke coming from the residence.

“The first arriving public safety officers found heavy fire coming from the residence and were initially told that there's possibly an individual still inside the building,” said Brooks. He also told FOX 17 that the person had escaped to the backyard.

The rest of the residents were across the street, and another found taking shelter at a Marathon down the street due to weather.

“The one person that was found in the backyard was treated on scene and checked out by EMS, but all of the rest of them were taken to local hotel,” Brooks said.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire. Brooks says it’s important to make sure all smoke detectors are working and make sure space heaters are plugged into a wall, not an extension cord.

The Red Cross is helping those involved in the fire.