KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The annual TrailBlazer event on May 7 will kick off Kalamazoo Bike-Week. The Trailblazer fundraiser started in 1987 and attracts hundreds of riders from Michigan and beyond.

The Trailblazer raises funds to assist the Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail and the Friends of the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail. The mission of these groups is to provide for expansion and maintenance of the trails and continue programming.

35th annual TrailBlazer event brings hundreds of bicyclists together

Participants will travel the 34-mile-long Kal-Haven Trail. The trail which links South Haven to Kalamazoo is a PureMichigan trail and Tripadvisor's #1 'Thing To Do' in South Haven.

The registration fee for individual riders is $25.00 and $40.00 for a family. Commemorative long-sleeved T-shirts are available for an additional $15. Shuttle service back to Kalamazoo is also available for $15.

Registration information can be found at the Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail's website.

