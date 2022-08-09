30+ employers to attend Kalamazoo career fair Aug. 10

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan Works! is hosting a career fair with dozens of employers in attendance.

“Career Fair for All” is scheduled to take place at Urban Alliance on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 12–3 p.m.

We’re told more than 30 employers will be present with direct-hire opportunities. Companies in attendance are listed as follows:

• Arcadia Home Care

• B&B Trucking

• Beacon Specialized Living

• Bronson Healthcare

• Bureau of Community Action and Economic Opportunity (DHHS Contractor)

• CLS

• City of Kalamazoo

• Consumers Credit Union

• Dean Transportation

• Easy Pak

• Fresh Perspective Homecare

• Graphic Packaging

• Great Lakes Center for Autism Treatment

• Greenleaf Hospitality

• H2 and the Hilton Garden Inn

• Humphrey Products

• Jennings Development Interplex

• Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home

• Kalamazoo RESA (KRESA)

• KRESA Head Start

• KSS Enterprises

• Landscape Forms

• Mann+Hummel

• Milestone Senior Services

• Millennium Group

• New Genesis

• PreK International

• PNC Bank

• Republic Services

• Road Commission of Kalamazoo County

• S.E.E.D.S. Learning Center

• Star Truck Rentals

• Stryker

• Tire Wholesalers

• US Air Force

• YWCA Kalamazoo

Michigan Works! says consultation, copy services and other resources will be available at the career fair.

