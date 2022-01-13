3 stolen vehicles from Calhoun County were recovered in Kalamazoo within hours of each other

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety responded to an incident in the 4400 block of S Westnedge Ave where a stolen pickup truck from Calhoun County was recovered on Tuesday.

Shortly after, around 2:00 am, Public Safety responded to the report of a crashed vehicle in the 400 block of W Kilgore. The vehicle was confirmed to have been stolen from Calhoun County as well and was recovered.

While setting up a police K9 search, a third stolen vehicle from Calhoun County was located in the 700 block of W Kilgore Ave. The vehicle was running and upon contacting this vehicle, it fled, striking a KDPS police cruiser in the process.

A vehicle pursuit was initiated but later terminated as the suspect vehicle was disregarding traffic control devices making the risk to the general public too great.

The third stolen vehicle was soon after located near the intersection of Bryant and Portage Rd, unoccupied. Another police K9 track was attempted but did not locate the suspect.

In total, three stolen vehicles from Calhoun County were located and recovered.