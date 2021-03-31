2nd suspect arrested in Kalamazoo Township double homicide

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say they have arrested a 2nd suspect connected to a December 2020 double homicide.

Floyd Brashers and Katoya McPherson were found dead inside an apartment on Parkside Drive on December 29.

READ: Homicide investigation underway after bodies found in Kalamazoo Township apartment

In February officers arrested 19-year-old Tonesha Taylor-McMillion, charging her with two counts of open murder. On Wednesday the Kalamazoo Township Police Department announced a 24-year-old man from Kalamazoo is also under arrest, and faces 6 charges connected to the case. Those counts include felony murder and 1st degree home invasion.

That 2nd suspect is not being identified until he is formally arraigned on those charged.

Detectives continue to look for evidence in the case and ask anyone with information to call them at (269) 488-8911 or contact silent observer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube